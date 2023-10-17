Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have confirmed they are investigating after a woman was reportedly pronounced dead by North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) staff only to come back to life in hospital.

Sadly she did then pass away a short time later.

Ambulance chiefs apologised to the family for the “distress” caused following the incident, which took place in County Durham.

The apology, issued NEAS Director of Paramedicine, Andrew Hodge, on October 16, came after reports an NEAS crew had declared the woman as dead before taking her to Darlington Memorial Hospital on Friday, October 13, where she is then reported to have then woken up.

However, after being contacted by the Echo, Durham Constabulary has confirmed the woman has subsequently died.

A spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating following the death of a woman in her 50s.

“The death is currently being treated as unexpected and a postmortem will now be carried out.”

In the apology, Mr Hodge said a “full review had already been launched into the circumstances”.

In an updated statement, Mr Hodge offered his condolences to the family who he said the NEAS were providing with support.

He added: “As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we contacted the patient’s family.

“The paramedics on scene were faced with a complex clinical case and we are working closely with our partners and other agencies involved to understand the full picture of what happened.

“Until this review is completed, we cannot comment further.

“We are deeply sorry for the distress that this has caused to the family and have sent them our condolences during this time. We are supporting them as well through this process.

“The colleagues involved are also being supported appropriately.