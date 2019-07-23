Naked attacker spat in police officer's face after being found at Sunderland house

Newcastle Crown Court.

Officers had conducted a search for Stephen McEvoy, who was wanted on a warrant, and found him, wearing no clothes and watching television in the early hours of the morning, at a house in Sunderland.

Newcastle Crown Court heard when the 49-year-old refused to come out of the address, where he was banned from being by to a restraining order, the two constables forced their way in to arrest him.

During an attempt to handcuff McEvoy, the serial criminal, who has a history of attacking police, tried to punch an officer in the face and then spat onto his cheek.

The officer said in a statement: "As part of my role as a police officer I expect conflict on a daily basis.

"I do not expect defendants should be able to get away with assaulting police officers.

"He had assaulted numerous police in the past. He clearly has a dislike for the police."

Prosecutor Barry Robson told the court McEvoy, who has 63 previous convictions, including at least five for assaulting police, had been wanted on a 'return to prison' warrant last June for breach of his licence conditions.

Officers tracked him down to a house in the Thorney Close area of Sunderland, where he was banned from approaching by a restraining order, imposed to keep him away from the tenant since 2015.

Mr Robson told the court: "The police constable approached the window and was able to see the defendant sitting on the sofa, with (the tenant).

"When the defendant saw the police officer looking in the window he put a blanket over his head so he could not be recognised."

The court heard police knocked at the door and even telephoned the people inside the house but were ignored and so forced entry.

Mr Robson said: "They found the defendant, sitting on the sofa in the front room.

"He wasn't wearing any clothing at the time."

Mr Robson said the violence flared when the officers tried to handcuff McEvoy.

Robson told the court: "He tried to assault the police constable with his fist, by driving his hand towards his face.

"The PC saw the blow coming and struck the defendant with a closed fist to prevent further assault.

"The defendant was then restrained, with the help of another officer, on the sofa. He then spat at the PC, hitting him on the right side of the cheek.

"Again, he was struck by the PC with a closed fist, to prevent further assault."

The court heard McEvoy was restrained and put in a spit hood before being arrested.

McEvoy, of no fixed address, admitted breach of restraining order and assault on an emergency worker.

Mr recorder Jamie Hill QC sentenced him to six months behind bars.

The judge told him: "I am sure you have had enough lectures from judges and magistrates to last anyone a lifetime but you don't seem to be showing many signs of slowing down, you keep getting into trouble.

"You have got a terrible record for assaulting people, in particular, police officers.

"The assault on this police officer was completely unnecessary, it was completely unprovoked and it was yet more violence, dangerous behaviour, on your part."