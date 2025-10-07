My medals meant everything to me - veteran's joy as stolen medals set to be replaced

“My military medals meant everything to me” - the words of an Armed Forces veteran who had his service medals stolen when his house was burgled but is being issued with replacements medals thanks to the noble actions of a police officer.

In August (2025), Northumbria Police received a call from a member of the public, who after returning home from a stay in hospital, had believed his property had been burgled.

The stolen medals which are now being replaced. | NP

It was reported that several possessions had been taken from the property near Chester Road, in Sunderland, including a selection of the former soldier’s war medals and a bank card – with just under £10,000 being withdrawn following the burglary.

However, despite the large sum of money that had been taken, it was evident that the loss of the medals, which represented over 25 years of service, were of most importance.

The veteran, who asked not to be named, said: “My military medals meant everything to me, I was so proud of owning them.

“The medals I was awarded by the Army are the only tangible asset which reminded me of my service. They had so many memories attached to them.

“They would remind me of where I served, memories good and bad, as well as allowing me to remember service personnel I worked alongside during my career who never made it home.

“Every single person who has ever been issued a military medal will understand the significance attached to them, they are far more than metal.

“I earnt those medals, they were mine.”

Sunderland’s Neighbourhood officer, PC Alex Cowie, was tasked with making follow up enquiries on the incident – and with a military background himself, the veteran’s loss really struck a chord.

After he made contact with the Ministry of Defence they have been in contact with the veteran to confirm plans are being put in motion to provide replacements.

When the decorated former soldier received the letter from the Ministry of Defence informing him PC Cowie had applied for replacement medals, he was “chuffed to bits”.

He added: “There was a lot going on at the time and it's not something I was expecting.

“It took a huge weight of my shoulders as they are what mattered most to me. I thought I'd never see the medals I had earnt again.

“I am so thankful that PC Cowie went out of his way to request replacements – it was a small gesture which meant so much.”

Following the reported theft, three suspects have been arrested.