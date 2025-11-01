Google

A brute who slapped and punched his wife then took a hammer to their bedroom was heard saying "My God what have I done" moments later.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Easton had been drinking before he got into an argument with the woman, then slapped and punched her, causing minor injuries. Prosecutor Richard Holland said the victim tried to calm Easton down but added: "The defendant picked up a hammer which was by the side of the bed and started to strike the bedroom walls and wardrobes, causing damage."

The court heard during the police investigation officers seized CCTV from the address, which captured smashing sounds and the woman pleading with him to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Holland said Easton was also captured on the audio and added: "He was heard to say 'I've gone too far tonight, my God what have I done, I've got a hammer in my hand, I've smashed the wardrobes and units, I'm a stupid c***, horrible c***, my f***** bedroom is smashed to f***'."

Easton, 29, of Seaton Avenue, Houghton, Sunderland, admitted assault and criminal damage. Kate Barnes, defending, said divorce proceedings have now begun and Easton, who acted out of character, is "incredibly contrite".

Miss Barnes added: "He said in the almost immediate aftermath how deeply ashamed he was." Judge Julie Clemitson sentenced Easton to a community order for 18 months with rehabilitation requirements and 70 days alcohol abstinence monitoring.

Easton was issued with a 12 month restraining order to protect the victim.