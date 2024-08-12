Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has pleaded not guilty to alleged offences in Sunderland and Newcastle.

Ashley Mark Wilkinson, 35, of Porter Terrace, Murton, was charged with one count of violent disorder in connection with events in Sunderland on August 2.

He was also charged with one count of possessing articles with intent to cause criminal damage and one count of possession of a Class B Drug, relating to the items allegedly discovered during protest activity in Newcastle on August 10.

Wilkinson pleaded not guilty to all charges at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, August 12.

District Judge Zoe Passfield remanded Wilkinson into custody and he will appear next at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday, August 20.