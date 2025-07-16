Murton man jailed after stabbing another man in the street

A Murton man who used a kitchen knife to stab another man in the street just hours after being release from prison is back behind bars.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky Drewett, 34, was seen attacking his victim during a street brawl in Coronation Road, Murton, on the evening of April 2.

Ricky Drewett. | Durham Constabulary.

Durham Constabulary officers caught the incident on police dashcam as they blue-lighted to the scene and sprang into action to give medical attention to the victim and detain Drewett, who was tasered as he tried to run away.

Thankfully the victim suffered only minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drewett, 34, from Murton, was arrested and a black kitchen knife recovered from the scene. Despite providing a ‘no comment’ interview, Drewett was charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm and possessing a knife in a public place.

On Friday (July 11) Drewett pleaded guilty at a hearing at Durham Crown Court and was sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

The investigation was led by DC Alex Bilby who said: “This was a violent offence that could have easily ended in very serious injuries to both the victim and officers who did not hesitate to run towards the danger Drewett posed.

“Thanks to their quick response, the other man was safeguarded and given immediate medical attention. Thankfully he made a full recovery and Drewett was swiftly apprehended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Durham Constabulary has a zero-tolerance policy for knife crime anyone found with a knife or any other weapon will be dealt with.

“There is never a justification for carrying a knife in our communities so please help us to keep our communities safe and don’t make pointless choices.”

If you are aware of anyone who carries a knife or have concerns that someone you know may carry a knife where you live, you are urged to report it to Durham Constabulary or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.