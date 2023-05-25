Murderer's son in court after incident at Sunderland Royal Hospital

The homeless Sunderland son of a murderer threatened police after being refused hospital treatment in the city, a court heard.

Dominic Goldsmith, 23, warned them, “If you touch me, I’ll smash you all over”, leading to his arrest.

Goldsmith had been seeking medical attention at Sunderland Royal Hospital for a foot problem but was told by staff to leave.

When he refused to budge and became aggressive on Monday, May 8, police were summoned to assist.

But there was genuine reason for him not wanting to exit the medical hub, his defence solicitor revealed at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Joanne Gatens said Goldsmith was taken to a police station after his arrest and later transferred to Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Once there, he was treated for early-stage sepsis to blisters on his feet.

Street homeless Goldsmith did not attend his court hearing due to not having money for transport.

But Ms Gatens entered a guilty plea on his behalf to a charge of causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Prosecutor Lesley Burgess said: “It was at Sunderland Royal Hospital. Police attended in relation to a man being abusive.

“They were told by nursing staff that he didn’t need treatment. The man said, ‘If you touch me, I’ll smash you all over’.

“He was warned about his behaviour and thereafter arrested and taken to a police station.”

The court heard Goldsmith has 15 previous convictions from 28 offences and was currently subject to a community order.

Ms Gatens told the hearing: “He is street homeless and has been for some time. He has no money and couldn’t get the Metro.

“He was dismissed by staff who weren’t treating him for minor blisters to his feet.

“He was taken to the police station and then to the RVI, where he was treated for sepsis, but it doesn’t justify his behaviour in the hospital.

“Dominic is a man I’ve been dealing with since he was 16 years old. He has a very chaotic lifestyle.

“His father is serving a life sentence for murder and his mum has deserted him, he has very little support. It’s very sad.”

