Murderer jailed for life after chemical attack is back in court for drug dealing

A murderer jailed for life after a man lost his life in a horror chemical attack has been back in court for drug dealing.

Josh Hawthorn was one of four men convicted over the killing of Andy Foster, 26, who had a heart attack after a corrosive liquid was thrown in his face in a doorstep attack in August 2023.

Josh Hawthorn | Northumbria Police

The fatal confrontation was the fourth in a series of similar terrifying chemical attacks in Gateshead and South Tyneside.

Hawthorn, together with Youssef Wynne, Kenneth Fawcett and John Wandless were all jailed for life last July.

At Newcastle Crown Court today Hawthorn, who is serving a minimum 22 years, was given a 12 month jail term for possessing crack cocaine, cocaine and cannabis in 2019.

But the jail term imposed this afternoon will run alongside the sentence he is already serving, meaning he will not be given extra time behind bars.

The court heard the charges relate to a raid at a house in South Shields in December 2019, where more than £300 worth of cocaine, eight capsules of crack cocaine, worth up to £180 per bag and some cannabis bush were found, along with a dealer's burner phone.

Hawthorn, who was just 17 at the time, admitted he got involved in dealing through other people he met while buying drugs for himself and would make enough money just to buy his own supply.

Judge Paul Sloan KC said if Hawthorn had been sentenced back then, when he was still a youth and had no previous convictions, it is "highly unlikely" he would have gone to jail.

Judge Sloan said it would therefore be wrong to increase the minimum term Hawthorn must serve before he can apply for parole for the murder and said the 12 months will be served concurrently.

The deadly attack on Mr Foster happened at just after 11pm, while he was at home with his partner.

Prosecutor Mark McKone KC told the court during the trial: "She did not see the attack but she heard someone come to the door and then heard her partner screaming.

"Katie said her partner was holding his face and she heard him shouting 'it's ammonia, I can't breathe'.

"She called an ambulance and performed CPR on Andrew."

She later realised a box was missing from the kitchen, which contained a kit for making sweets which were then sprayed with cannabis oil.

McKone added: "The chemical attack upon Mr Foster was the fourth similar chemical attack in that general area in just 11 days, between August 9 and August 20 2023.

"The prosecution say four separate victims were attacked at their homes in the Gateshead or South Shields areas by ammonia or similar corrosive liquid being thrown or sprayed into their faces.

"Andrew Foster died, one woman lost an eye and two other men needed medical treatment.

"The prosecution say that the violence was connected to drug dealing. The prosecution say that the four defendants were part of a scheme to tax other drug dealers.

“Taxing is a slang word in the drugs world for dealers stealing drugs from another dealer and, at the same time, scaring off the competition from future drug dealing."

Mr McKone said Wynne was a drug dealer and the three other men worked under him.

He added that Wynne and Hawthorn were not present at any of the four attacks but told jurors: "The prosecution do say Mr Wynne was involved in organising all the attacks and Mr Hawthorn was also involved in organising the fourth and fatal attack and the attacks were carried out, we submit, for the benefit of Wynne and Hawthorn."

Mr McKone said Fawcett was employed as Wynne's "enforcer" and he was present at all four attacks.

Prosecutors say Wandless was recruited later by Fawcett and was present at the final three attacks.

Wynne had previously attacked Mr Foster, which was also a dispute over drugs.

Wynne, 39, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, Hawthorn, 23, of Ashfield, Jarrow, Fawcett, 33, of Balkwell Avenue, North Shields and Wandless, 32, of no fixed abode, were all found guilty of the murder of Mr Foster and robbery of cannabis edibles from his home.

Wynne was also convicted of assault, two charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and one of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Fawcett was also found guilty of two charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and one of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Wandless was also convicted of one charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and one of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Defence barristers said there was no intention to kill Mr Foster.