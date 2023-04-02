Northumbria Police received a report two men had been struck by a van outside the Bay Horse in Cramlington, after an alleged disturbance inside the premises at around 10pm on Saturday, April 1.

Police and emergency services attended, but sadly one man, aged 55, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers say the other man, also aged 55, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

The Bay Horse pub in Cramington. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

The force said their families have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers at this time.

An investigation has been launched by the Force’s Major Investigation Team and a number of enquiries carried out to locate those involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men, aged 32 and 37 and, and a 27-year-old woman were arrested suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.

Police said a vehicle was recovered from Broadway, Blyth and additional officers have been deployed to the area as the investigation continues.

Detective Superintendent Jane Fairlamb, the Senior Investigating Officer said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life, and another hospitalised with serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time, and we’d ask their privacy is respected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our investigation remains ongoing and there will be additional officers deployed across the Cramlington and Blyth areas today (Sunday), while we carry out further enquiries and speak with witnesses. Please make yourselves known if you have any concerns or information you’d like to pass on.

“There is no wider risk to the public and we would ask people to refrain from any type of speculation or commentary on social media about the case, while enquiries remain ongoing.”