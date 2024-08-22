Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A murder investigation is under way after a woman’s body was found in a house.

The body was discovered inside an address in Sunderland Road, Gateshead, in the early hours of Thursday, August 2022.

Northumbria Police said the discovery followed a report of a man acting suspiciously and appearing to be in a state of distress near the address at around 11pm on Wednesday, August 22.

It was reported he was running down the road, weaving in and out of traffic, wearing only a dressing gown.

The man is then believed to have briefly boarded a bus, before getting off in the Durham Road area where he was detained by police, the force said.

A police spokesperson said after the arrest, officers searched the address in Sunderland Road and sadly found the body of a woman in her 50s. Her next of kin have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police’s Major Investigation Team (MIT), said: “This is clearly a very serious incident and our thoughts are with the woman’s family at this time.

“A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, which we believe to be suspicious. A suspect has been arrested and remains in police custody on suspicion of her murder.

“I am today appealing for anybody who witnessed a man acting suspiciously in the areas of Sunderland Road and Durham Road, including the junction with the A167, between 10.30pm yesterday and 12.30am today to get in touch.

“In particular, if you were travelling in that area and have any dashcam footage, we would like to hear from you.

“We are committed to getting answers for the woman’s family, and they will continue to be supported by specially-trained officers. I’d ask that their privacy is continued to be respected.

“At this early stage, we believe all parties to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.”

Officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries. Anyone with any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer on duty.

Anyone with information that can assist the investigation is asked to get in touch by sending a direct message on social media, contacting via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/10NP24A14-PO1 or by using the live chat function on the Northumbria Police website quoting log NP-20240821-1174.