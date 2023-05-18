Sharon Henderson, 56, says she should have been visited personally by a senior officer rather than hearing of their apology through the media.

She described the move as “hollow” and said she would prefer Northumbria Police to be appealing for more victims of Nikki’s killer, David Boyd to come forward.

Northumbria Police Assistant Chief Constable Alastair Simpson told reporters on Wednesday: “I am truly sorry for the mistakes that were made in the 1992 investigation and I’m sorry for the length of time it has taken to get justice for the family.

“I can’t imagine the impact on them over the course of the last 30 years so I have offered to meet with Sharon and with other members of the family, and I will be happy to say that to them when I meet.”

The force also apologised to wrongly accused George Heron, who they “built a case around” as Boyd, 55, was left to walk free for 30 years.

Sharon said: “I don’t accept their apology, it feels hollow to me, especially as I had to hear about it through the media.

“I would have appreciated a senior officer coming to my door to talk to me and to apologise in person, face to face.

“This acceptance of all the failings over so many years has been a long time coming and this was not the way to do it.

“I was left to investigate Nikki’s murder myself for all that time and I asked the question over and over again about who that man was who lived in the flat three doors from my dad and step-mam.

“Instead of apologising to me I would prefer them to be appealing for more victims of Boyd to come forward.

“Because of their investigation he has been free to do as he likes for all this time, thinking he’s untouchable and there will be other victims out there, I’m sure of that.

“It was a shock to watch some police officer I’d never seen before making an apology to me on the TV at a news conference I didn’t even know was happening.

