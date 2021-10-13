Mum jailed for her part in Sunderland house raid where disabled grandad had pet dog stolen

Gemma Fellows had gone to the victim's house in Sunderland with Michael Hancill, who wanted to confront him over a "perceived grudge" in November 2018.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Hancill armed himself with an axe while at the victim's home on the late winter evening and caused him injury.

During the violent confrontation the raiders took the man's car, bank cards and left with the pet, which was sold on and has never been found.

Gemma Fellows.

They then used his bank cards at Asda and McDonald’s.

The court heard the victim, who has health problems including arthritis, suffered minor cuts during the incident.

He was sentenced to seven years behind bars in May.

At a hearing today Fellows has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years behind bars for the part she played, after she was also convicted of robbery and twocharges of fraud after a trial.

Judge Edward Bindloss told her: "His (Hancill's) was a more serious role than yours, he had an axe, he used it and it was his argument not yours.

"You remained in the kitchen for part of the robbery.

"However, the jury found you were party to it and enjoyed the spoils after it, in the sense of using the cards, using the vehicle, the selling of the dog."

The court heard Fellows, 29, of Briery Vale Road, Sunderland, has a history of mental health problems, which are likely to deteriorate in custody.

The victim said in an impact statement the robbery "has really affected my health and my quality of life" and added: "I am fearful to leave my address.

"My grandson can no longer stay at my address overnight, I am fearful they may return.

"I suffered financially and was unable to buy Christmas presents for my grandson and unable to fill my car with fuel."