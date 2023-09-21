Multi-agency project sees dramatic fall in crime rates across parts of Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A ground-breaking partnership initiative in Hetton and Houghton that recently expanded to cover Easington Lane has had a dramatic impact on crime rates.

The multi-agency HALO project (Hetton Aspirations Linking Opportunities) was launched in February of last year (2022) to help rejuvenate the initial areas of Hetton and Houghton, providing support to residents who live there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since joining the partnership figures for the period of July 1 to August 21 show marked reduction in crime in Easington Lane, with rates own by ten per cent when compared with the same month in the previous year, and 13 per cent from the previous month of June.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch of Halo in the village has had a significant impact on burglary and criminal damage in particular with incidents down by 55% and 34% respectively.

Transport crime has also fallen by 26% with anti social behaviour down by 20%.

The HALO project saw Northumbria Police team up with Sunderland City Council and other support services across the city to work collaboratively in tacking the underlying social issues which can lead to crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Day to day, the team operates from The Hetton Centre to provide streamlined support to those in the community who need it most.

The HALO project operates from the Hetton Centre.

Commenting on the early results, Detective Chief Inspector Angela Hewitt, of Northumbria Police, said: “It is absolutely incredible to see the HALO project go from strength to strength after the recent expansion into Easington Lane.

“These promising results really are testament to the continued hard work of our officers and partners to not only crackdown on pockets of crime but offer much-needed support to those who are vulnerable in the area, and divert people away from criminality where appropriate.

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved for their dedication in making sure both initiatives run smoothly in the area, so we can continue to have a positive impact on our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, please know that our work is far from over, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with the local authority and support services to fight crime and keep people safe.”

It's a sentiment shared by the deputy leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Claire Rowntree, who said: "The HALO Project is making a positive difference to residents and businesses in Hetton and it’s encouraging to see this work continue in Easington Lane, with figures showing the project is already having a real impact there in its first few weeks of operating.

“The HALO project is all about listening to residents’ concerns and using effective partnership working to respond to those concerns, so I am delighted to see that this multi-agency project is expanding and improving safety in our communities.”

Cllr Claire Rowntree.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, added: “Falling crime rates is hugely welcome news for Hetton, Houghton and Easington Lane and shows the incredible impact the HALO project is having to help fight and prevent crime in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This whole approach is working and we all want to build on its success so we can keep improving the lives of local people.”