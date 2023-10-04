News you can trust since 1873
'XL Bully dog attack' in Shiney Row: Sunderland MP expresses sadness and urges people not to speculate

A murder investigation is under way

By Kevin Clark
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
An MP has spoken of her sadness after a man died following a suspected XL Bully attack in her constituency.

Northumbria Police confirmed this morning that a 54-year-old had died after the incident in Shiney Row, which was reported at 6.55pm on Tuesday, October 3.

Bridget Phillipson, who represents the area as part of her Houghton and Sunderland South constituency, expressed sadness and urged people to help the investigation.

The MP, who serves as Labour's Shadow Education Secretary, said: "My thoughts, as I’m sure those of everyone else, are with the man’s family and friends at this tragic time.

"It’s very important that people do not speculate publicly about the circumstances surrounding the police investigation.

"I would urge anyone with information about this case to come forward and speak to the police to help them with their inquiries."

