An MP has spoken of her sadness after a man died following a suspected XL Bully attack in her constituency.

Bridget Phillipson

Bridget Phillipson, who represents the area as part of her Houghton and Sunderland South constituency, expressed sadness and urged people to help the investigation.

The MP, who serves as Labour's Shadow Education Secretary, said: "My thoughts, as I’m sure those of everyone else, are with the man’s family and friends at this tragic time.

"It’s very important that people do not speculate publicly about the circumstances surrounding the police investigation.