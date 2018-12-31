Mowbray Road Collision: Police puppy recovering after car collided with Northumbria dog van she was travelling in

Have your say

A police dog is recovering after the vehicle she was travelling in was involved in a collision.

Puppy Kassey was one of a number of police dogs in a police van which hit by a Vauxhall Corsa on Mowbray Road, in Sunderland, yesterday.

Police dog Kassey is recovering after her ordeal

She is due to be reunited with her handler later today.

A police officer who was taken to hospital with serious injuries, following the collision, has since been released from hospital.

Two suspects were also taken to hospital.

Read More: Residents shock after hearing loud bang

Police dog Kassey is recovering after the vehicle she was in was involved in a collision

None of the dogs were seriously injured.

Read More: Police officer seriously injured in collision

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "A 30-year-old man remains in police custody today and is assisting officers with the ongoing investigation.

"Any witnesses to the collision, or anybody who has dashcam footage, is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 301 301218."