Mowbray Road collision: Police officer seriously injured in Sunderland smash released from hospital

A police officer seriously injured when a car collided into a police dog vehicle in Sunderland's Mowbray Road has been discharged from hospital

The officer was one of three people left seriously injured in the collision which happened at around 10.50am, yesterday.

Northumbria Police said that it had received a report of dangerous driving on Hylton Road that morning.

Officers had been sent to the area after a silver Vauxhall Corsa was reported to be driving on the wrong side of the road and had collided with another vehicle before driving off.

A search for the vehicle was launched, involving the police helicopter, and whilst officers were responding to the incident, the car collided with a police dog vehicle on Mowbray Road.

Two suspects and a police officer were taken to Sunderland Royal with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The officer has since been discharged from hospital.

A Northumbria police spokesman said one of the suspects, a 30 year-old man, "remains in police custody."

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen an incident involving this vehicle today.

Any witnesses, or those who may have dashcam footage, are asked to contact police on 101 and use the reference number 301 30/12/18