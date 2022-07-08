Motorist caught almost three times over limit by police in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Terry Sim, 60, gave the game away by his driving on the approach to the city’s Queen Alexandra Bridge on Sunday, June 12.

The Nissan Juke driver, of Thornley Avenue, Wardley, Gateshead, was pulled over and gave the high breathalyser reading, magistrates heard.

Prosecutor Clare Irving said: “The defendant was seen driving on New Pallion Road at 8.45pm.

Queen Alexandra Bridge, Sunderland.

“The officers were about to turn right in their vehicle to join the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

“Another car pulled into the right hand lane and almost drove over the curbed edge of the roundabout.

“They could see that the driver was swerving over the white lines and because of the manner of his driving, checks were made.

“He was asked to stop, which he did. He provided a positive roadside breath reading.”

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard Sim gave an evidential reading of 97mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Sim, of previous good character, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

John Williams, defending, said: “There is evidence of unacceptable driving.

“This defendant has quite candidly told me that he has an alcohol dependency issue especially at weekends when he binge drinks.”

The Probation Service told the hearing time was needed to assess Sim’s suitability to be placed on an alcohol treatment programme.

Magistrates adjourned the case for that to happen and for a report into his offending to be compiled.