Motorcyclist banned from roads after being caught under the influence of cannabis

A Sunderland motorcyclist found unconscious in a road after a two-bike crash that was not his fault had used cannabis, a court heard.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalton Riddell, 22, was bleeding heavily from his injuries when police arrived in Greenwood Road, Grindon, on Sunday, April 20.

Riddell, of Thorndale Road, Thorney Close, was treated by paramedics at the scene, prosecutor Marcus Blakelock said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a blood test as required by law showed he was over the legal limit for cannabis breakdown product THC.

He hobbled into South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, with a left leg injury, and pleaded guilty to a drug drive charge.

And he also admitted driving his Yamaha without insurance and a licence, repeat offences he was also convicted of in 2020.

Mr Blakelock said: “An officer attended and saw two men laying in the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first male was conscious and talking, and so he moved to the second male, who was not moving.

“The man was in shock and there was damage to his left leg and there was a catastrophic bleed. He was seen by paramedics.

“He said that he had been driving at the time, and it transpired he was driving without a licence or third-party insurance.

“The actual crash doesn’t appear to have been the defendant’s fault.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riddell gave a reading in blood for cannabis derivative THC of 9.4mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg.

He has one conviction for two offences, both in December 2020 for driving without insurance and without a licence.

David Forrester, defending, told District Judge Zoe Passfield: “He suffers from ADHD and autism.

“You’ve probably gathered, by the way he has dragged himself into court, he suffered quite an injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He uses cannabis for issues that he has with his mental health.

“Having watched the video of the incident, it’s clear it wasn’t his fault.”

Judge Passfield banned Riddell from driving for 14 months and fined him £180, with £85 court costs and a £72 victim surcharge.

She told him: “I accept that the accident wasn’t your fault, but this is the second time you’ve driven without a licence and insurance.

“On this occasion, you were also driving after using cannabis.”