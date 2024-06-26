Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anyone who recognises the motorbike or can help with the investigation is urged to contact the police.

A motorbike reported stolen from Sunderland and subsequently believed to be involved in a suspected hit-and-run with a three-year-old boy has been seized by police officers.

Just before 8.15pm on Thursday (June 20), police received a report of a collision on Kingsway in the Fenham area of Newcastle.

The motorbike seized by police. | Northumbria Police.

It was reported that a three-year-old boy was crossing the road when he was struck by a motorcycle, which had a male rider and a male pillion passenger.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “The pillion passenger is believed to have been thrown from the vehicle in the collision before he and the rider then fled the scene.

“The boy who was struck by the vehicle sustained a broken arm and bruising to his body and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been released.

“We immediately launched an investigation and issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward with information to assist enquires.

“As a result, a stolen motorbike – which is believed to have been involved in the incident – has been discovered. It was reported as stolen from an address in the Wessington Way area of Sunderland on May 11.”

The motorbike was reported stolen from Sunderland. | Northumbria Police.

Police officers leading the investigation have now released a photograph of the motorbike and are appealing for “anyone with information about this vehicle - from when it was stolen to the date of the incident - to get in touch”.

Sergeant Dave Roberts said: “We are continuing our efforts to better understand the circumstances around this incident, where a young boy was sadly hurt. “We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has any information around the stolen motorbike, as we believe this could prove crucial in our investigations.

“We’d also like to say a big thank you to those who have already come forward and assisted enquiries." Anyone with information can contact Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form.