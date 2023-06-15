A mum told detectives there was "tension" in her home on Christmas Day before one of the guests died from having his throat cut, murder jurors have heard.

Festive host Adam Jenkins killed dinner guest Simon Birch, known as Birchy, when he drew a knife across the left side of his neck in the late evening on December 25 2021, it is claimed.

Mr Birch, 39, who was the partner of Jenkins' sister Emma Jenkins, lost an "enormous" amount of blood and was declared dead just after midnight on Boxing Day.

Construction boss Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, Sunderland, denies murder and manslaughter and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court heard what happened during the deadly confrontation, just outside

Jenkins' family home, was captured on CCTV.

Jenkins' partner Natalie Shaw told police during a video recorded interview in the aftermath of the death that the festive family day at their home had involved "laughing and carrying on", with games and singing.

But Miss Shaw added: "You could see tension between Emma and Birchy."

Miss Shaw said she had "tried to keep the peace" as the evening progressed and some arguments began to develop.

She told police her partner Adam, who was "very close" to his sister Emma, had gone to bed early and she tried to usher the other guests to turn in for the night.

Miss Shaw said although Mr Birch and Emma Jenkins had gone to bed, in separate rooms, they ended up awake again and violence flared, which woke Adam Jenkins.

She told detectives there was some "scuffling" in the living room then added that she saw Emma Jenkins, near the Christmas tree and added; "Birchy was over her, he was punching into her, like a punch bag. The noise was horrible.

"I got hold of his neck and pulled him back, to get off her."

Miss Shaw said she shut her partner Adam Jenkins in the kitchen and called 999.

She added: "Me and Emma managed to push Birchy out of the front door and locked the door. I must have taken the key out to stop anyone going out that way.

"I went to the kitchen and Adam had gone.

"I went running outside and just saw the two, as if they were shouting at each other.

"As I got closer I saw Birchy with his hand on his neck and the blood coming.

"I got my hand on him. I think Adam was next to me.

"I just kept looking in Birchy's eyes, saying 'stay with me, stay with me'.

"Colour was draining out of his face. He dropped to the floor."

Miss Shaw said she and her partner Adam took turns in doing CPR on Mr Birch before the emergency services arrived.

She added: "I tried my hardest to keep the peace and I couldn't.

"All day I could see something brewing between Birchy and Emma, all day."