Mother launches campaign for rule change after son was abused by convicted paedophile

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andrew Snook.

A devastated mother whose little boy was abused by a convicted paedophile has launched a petition to get perpetrators of historic attacks added to the sex offenders register.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vile Andrew Snook fell under the radar after committing sick crimes in the 80s and 90s and was able to move into a flat close to young children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time he came to know the mother of his latest victim the predator already had a string of disgusting offences to his name.

But the woman and police were unaware as the sex offenders register, which enables the authorities to keep track of abusers, did not come into force until 1997, after he committed his crimes.

Manipulative Snook, 56, pretended to be vulnerable and lonely, and forged a friendship with the mother after he moved to her area in July 2020.

As a result, he abused her six-year-old son on one of the few occasions he was left on his own with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mum only learnt of the assault when she questioned her boy after visit from the police in June 2021, who had by this point become aware of his historic offending.

Officers told her to keep her kids away from Snook due to a "safeguarding" issue, but to her frustration refused to elaborate.

She ceased contact with the sex offender immediately, but it soon became apparent, after chats with her small son, that it was too late, as the abuse had already taken place.

The mother reported Snook and he was arrested - but to her horror he was bailed and the family spent the next six months living in fear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman, who we aren't naming to protect the identity of the child, said: "Andrew's convictions were historic and as a result he wasn't on the sex offenders register.

"He was therefore able to hide from his past, which enabled him to go and sexually abuse his latest victim, my son.

"I want every known sex offender to be put on the sex offenders register, whether their crimes are historic or not."

She added: "I am heartbroken for my little boy and absolutely livid with the authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel we have been completely let down by everyone involved.

"This man should never have been allowed to move close to us.

"When we realised Andrew had been bailed back to the same address, we were devastated.

"My son was terrified. We saw him while we were at a park on one occasion and he started screaming, he was so afraid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But Andrew just walked past as though he hadn't a care in the world.

"We still had to pass his flat, and every time we did, my son would run, he was that scared.

"We've been left completely traumatised. My son was re-traumatised every time he saw his abuser."

At Newcastle Crown Court, Snook was jailed for four years and 11 months after he admitted causing a young boy to engage in sexual activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard he had a history of attacking young boys and had spent time in prison in the 80s and 90s.

In 1987 Snook was convicted of indecent assault on a schoolboy and asked for eight similar offences to be taken into consideration.

In 1990 it was two charges of indecent assault on young boys.

And in 1996 he was convicted of common assault after he put his hand over a young boy's mouth and carried him into his home before he managed to escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was arrested in Scotland 1993 for an indecent assault on a five-year-old but court and police records could not clarify the outcome of that case.

It was the first time the mum, who had to wait almost three years to get justice due to Snook absconding and claiming to have covid, became fully aware of his sick past.

During this time, her son was banned from talking to her about the abuse as she was set to be a witness in the case.

The mother added: "Andrew is highly manipulative.

"The first time I saw him he offered to help me carry something heavy, but I said no, because he was old and had a walking stick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He told me he was mute. He communicated by typing words into his phone and then showing me the screen.

"One day he turned up at my flat and said he was able to speak again. I was so happy for him I started to cry. He had told me he hadn't been able to tell his mum he loved her.

"I hope there are no other victims, but I wouldn't be surprised if there are, due to the way he wheedles his way into people's lives.

"There should definitely be a way of tracking paedophiles who aren't on the sex offenders register because their crimes are so historic. They definitely should be added to the sex offenders register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It doesn't matter how much time has passed. They are still dangerous."

The mother added: "Usually, the only person I allow to look after my children is my mum.

"I left my son alone with Andrew just twice, for very short periods of time, and this happened.

"I trusted him 100% otherwise I never would have done it.

"My son is so happy he is locked up. It's like a weight has been lifted.

"We are so relieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But this should never have happened. I don't want any other families to go through what we have.

"Something needs to change."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of sexual assault of a child.

"The suspect was arrested and was released on police bail with strict conditions including being visited regularly by officers.

"Andrew Snook, now 56, of Boldon, was later charged in connection with the investigation. "He pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a child and has since been sentenced to four years and 11 months in prison on Tuesday April 3' 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a Force, we take reports of this nature very seriously and will always endeavour to do all we can to bring offenders to justice and keep people safe."