A mum accused of murdering her three-year-old son silently cried when she held his lifeless body in hospital, jurors have heard. Prosecutors claim Christina Robinson caned and scalded Dwelaniyah Robinson and left him living in "excruciating pain" for weeks before she murdered him in November 2022. Robinson, 28, denies murder and child cruelty and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court. The court heard police officer Emma Watson from Durham Constabulary attended Robinson's family home after the mum made a call to the emergency services saying the toddler had stopped breathing while eating a cheese bap. Constable Watson also attended the hospital, where medics tried but could not save the little boy's life. The officer told jurors she was with Robinson when she was given an opportunity to hold her son after attempts to save him had failed and added: "She was silently crying, wiping tears from her eyes, no body movements, just very still, wiping her eyes." Jurors have heard Officer Watson had arrived at the house at Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, County Durham, while paramedics were working on Dewlaniyah in an upstairs room. The officer said there was a "strong" smell upstairs and told the court: "I could smell faeces. I looked to my left, in the bathroom, and there were nappies there that were clearly soiled and I believe that's what I could smell. "I could smell the faeces when I got to the top of the stairs. It was a strong smell." Robinson told Officer Watson at the scene that Dwelaniyah had made spluttering noises while eating his food then went "limp". She said she had performed CPR on the boy until the emergency services arrived and was "out of breath" from doing it. Office Watson said Robinson seemed "calm" throughout their interactions. Prosecutors claim it was Robinson had inflicted a series of "violent and cruel" acts on her little boy before she eventually killed him. Paramedics who attended the house saw the boy's legs were heavily bandaged, which Robinson claimed was from some minor burns caused by him playing in the shower. But jurors have heard the burn injuries to his leg's buttocks and genitals covered up to 20 percent of his body, should have had immediate surgical intervention and would have caused "excruciating" pain, which he lived with for weeks. The lad also had distinctive bruising to his arms and body and a bamboo cane that contained his blood and body tissue was found at their home. Dwelaniyah's "terminal collapse" and death was caused by an impact to his head which caused devastating injuries to his eyes and brain. The court heard he had suffered similar injury two days earlier, which had started to heal. The trial continues.