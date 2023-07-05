Workers at an community garden say they will not allow callous vandals who destroyed a shed in a cruel arson attack to win.

Firebugs struck at the Greenscape site in Hill Crescent, Seaham, in the early hours of Sunday morning, July 2, destroying a shed.

The shed has been completely destroyed

Team members also believe plants at the garden have been poisoned during the attack.

Originally established in 2016 to encourage young people in the area to get move involved in the great outdoors, the organisation now works with a wide range of community organisations and schools and has visitors ranging in age from pre-school children to OAPs.

Founder member Alison Hough lives next door to the site but was not aware of what had happened until Sunday morning: "I never heard the fire brigade or anything," she said.

"I looked out of the window on Sunday and saw the state of the polytunnel. Then I saw the window of the cabin and realised there had been a fire."

Chairman Des Consitt has been overwhelmed by the response from the public since news of the fire broke. A Go Fund Me page he set up within hours of the blaze raised more than £2,000 in its first two days, smashing its £1,500 target.

Alison Hough and Des Consitt

And the group has received offers of wood to repair the shed, as well as joiners getting in touch to volunteer their services.

Father and son Brian and Steven Temple visited the site to donate £500 on behalf of the Seaham SAFC Supporters Association.

"We fundraise and we like to support local organisations," said Brian.

"We thought this was a way to do some real good with our funds."

Des is determined the project should continue its good work: "We have raised over £70,000 over the years which has all gone back into the Seaham economy," he said.

(from left) Des Consitt, Brian Temple, Steven Temple and Alison Hough

"I don't want to see the people who have done this succeed in destroying the project."

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson confirmed an investigation into Sunday morning's blaze was under way: "Officers were made aware of a fire at Greenscape Community Garden, in Dawdon, at around 1.20am on Sunday, July 2.

"Nobody was injured, however extensive damage was caused to parts of the site.

Volunteers believe plansts have bene poisoned