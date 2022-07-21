More crime recorded in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crime increase.

Northumbria Police recorded 27,698 offences in the city in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – an increase of four per cent on the previous year, when there were 26,723.

At 99.7 crimes per 1,000 people, that was higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.

Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 1,004 were sexual offences – an increase of 15% from the year before - and violent crime has risen in the area, from 9,777 to 10,778.

One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence with injury, which rose by 22%, from 2,657 incidents to 3,239.

Theft offences fell by one per cent, with 7,015 incidents recorded.

Crimes recorded in Sunderland included:

*1,004 sexual offences – up 15%.

*10,778 violent offences – up 10%.

*3,683 incidents of criminal damage and arson – up 12%.

*518 drug offences – down six per cent.

*199 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives – down 21%.

*3,519 public order offences – down seven per cent.

*7,015 theft offences - down one per cent.

*3,936 stalking and harassment offences – down three per cent.