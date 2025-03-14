A "monster" paedophile who targeted five children during a series of shocking attacks has finally been put behind bars.

Robert Riley had been questioned by police after reports were made about his behaviour in 1993 and 2007 but the cases never made it to court.

A full investigation was launched after another one of the victims reported Riley to Northumbria Police in 2017, which meant the earlier complaints were looked into again.

Married dad Riley, now 62, of Greendale Gardens, Houghton, Sunderland, finally admitted a total of ten offences of indecent assault and two of sexual assault, in relation to five children.

The court heard some offences happened in the 1980s and the later attacks were in the 2000s. Riley warned one victim they would be "hurt" if they told anyone while another was given money to buy their silence.

Victim impact statements that were read out in court detailed the devastating affect Riley's sickening offences had on the young victims, that has lasted throughout their lives.

One branded Riley a "monster" while another described him as a "predator".

Another said: "This has stolen my life, this is not how I wanted to live."

Judge Edward Bindloss jailed Riley for nine years and nine months with lifelong sex offender registration and sexual harm prevention order.

Judge Bindloss said: "There are five victims here. The effect on them has been significant and substantial, there is a high degree of harm.

"Set against that, you were a young man for a lot of this offending and you had your own, mild learning disability, which has to be referenced."

Judge Bindloss said Riley "lied" when he was questioned in 1993 and 2007.

Josh Normanton, defending, said Riley had a "low cognitive function" at the time of the offences and has a mild learning disability.

Mr Normanton said Riley is married and has children of his own but added: "The effect of his guilty pleas mean they have abandoned him and are disgusted by him. He finds that incredibly difficult to bear."

The court heard Riley has significant physical health problems.