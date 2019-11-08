Money box and candle stands stolen from Sunderland church after break in
A Sunderland church has been targeted by thieves who stole a money box and candle stands in an early morning break-in.
St Mary Magdalene Church, on Wilson Street, was broken into on Thursday, November 7, at around 7am.
A number of items were stolen including a money box and candle stands.
Police have now launched an investigation to find those responsible for the burglary and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Meanwhile a photo shared by an Echo reader shows the damage done to the front door of the church.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 7am on Thursday, police received a report of a burglary at St Mary Magdalene Church.
"It was reported that offenders had broken into the premises and stolen a number of items including a money box and candle stands.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 112 071119 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."