St Mary Magdalene Church, on Wilson Street, Sunderland. Image by Google Maps.

St Mary Magdalene Church, on Wilson Street, was broken into on Thursday, November 7, at around 7am.

A number of items were stolen including a money box and candle stands.

Police have now launched an investigation to find those responsible for the burglary and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The church door has been damaged following the break-in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile a photo shared by an Echo reader shows the damage done to the front door of the church.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 7am on Thursday, police received a report of a burglary at St Mary Magdalene Church.

"It was reported that offenders had broken into the premises and stolen a number of items including a money box and candle stands.