Shauna Walker, 23, told a court she needed a car to get to assignments around the country. And she said the future of her second job, as a courier for department store Fenwick, was uncertain following her disqualification.

Walker admitted to drinking two pints before getting behind the wheel of her Renault Clio on Friday, September 30. She gave a positive breath test after being stopped by watchful police on the A690. Magistrates in South Tyneside disqualified her from driving for a year and fined her £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “Police were on mobile patrol in the Houghton area when alerted to a Renault Clio being driven erratically. They activated their blue lights and the defendant’s vehicle stopped. They spoke to the driver. She said she had been speeding and had had one drink. An officer suspected her to be under the influence and a roadside breath test was undertaken.”

Walker was stopped by a police patrol on the A690.

Mrs Beck revealed Walker gave an evidential sample of 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Walker, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Representing herself, she said she needed to be able to drive to get to nationwide modelling jobs. She revealed her retail sector bosses knew about her court date, but that she was unsure if she would maintain employment with the firm.

Walker, of Ashdown Avenue, Gilesgate, Durham, added: “I understand that what I did was wrong. There are no excesses for drink driving. I’d had two pints, it was a stupid mistake. I shouldn’t have got into the car.”