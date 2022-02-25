Lindzie Egan had not been seen since the early hours of today, Friday, February 25 and officers said they were becoming increasingly concerned for the 25-year-old, who was last seen during a night out with friends at The Lodge in Peterlee.

It was thought Lindzie, who lives in Horden, may have headed to the Hartlepool area.

Durham Constabulary has now confirmed she has been found safe and thanked people for sharing the appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have thanked the public for sharing the appeal to find Lindzie

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.