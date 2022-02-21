Missing 16-year-old Ella Forsyth found safe and well

Police say a 16-year-old girl who went missing from home in County Durham has been found safe and well.

By Kevin Clark
Monday, 21st February 2022, 8:12 am

Durham Constabulary launched an urgent appeal to trace Ella Forsyth yesterday evening, Sunday, February 20, due to medical issues and urging anyone who knew her whereabouts to call 999.

The teenage went missing from her home in Chester-le-Street on Saturday night.

It was believed she may have travelled to Newcastle, where she was known to have links.

Durham Constabulary confirmed late last night that she had been found.

