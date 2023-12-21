A boyfriend who murdered his new partner's toddler by shaking her to death after learning his Universal Credit had been stopped must serve a minimum of 20 years behind bars as part of a life sentence.

While her mother was at work, Michael Daymond attacked two-year-old Maya Chappell with such force that damage to her eyes was similar to that suffered falling from a tall building.

Her mother, Dana Carr, 24, was convicted of allowing the death of a child and was jailed for nine years, Durham Police said.

Both were convicted of child cruelty and their six-year sentences will run concurrently, Mr Justice Bright, sitting at Teesside Crown Court, said.

Michael Daymond has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years as part of life sentence for murdering two-year-old Maya Chappell.

Daymond, 27, was in sole care of Maya on the afternoon of September 28, 2022, when he inflicted serious a head injury her at her home in Milton Grove, Shotton Colliery, for reasons which may never be known.

Outside court, Detective Superintendent Chris Barker said: "Maya was killed, we don't know why or what caused Daymond to carry out such an appalling crime, but he did.

"Sadly, nothing can change his unforgivable actions but at least he, together with Carr, is now facing the consequences of Maya's tragic death.

"Maya was a defenceless two-year-old girl who should have been able to trust Daymond. Instead she lived in fear and she couldn't even rely on her own mother to help her.

Dana Carr has been jailed for nine years after she was convicted of allowing the death of her daughter.

"My heart goes out to those who truly cared about Maya. Today's sentencing won't bring her back but hopefully it will provide some closure and allow them to grieve."

Earlier that afternoon, Daymond had been trying to find out why his Universal Credit had been stopped, and his inquiries about it continued on the phone, once he had dialled 999, as paramedics performed first aid on the stricken toddler.

Maya was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, Newcastle, but never regained consciousness and died two days later.

During the three-week trial which concluded last month, the jury heard how Daymond and Carr had only been dating for a matter of weeks when he moved in with Carr and Maya.

Maya Chappell was murdered by her mother's new boyfriend, Michael Daymond.

Carr had split up acrimoniously from Maya's father, James Chappell, and quickly became besotted with Daymond.

A significant number of bruises began to appear on Maya's face and body, and the couple took her out of nursery to avoid questions.

Family members raised concerns but were told that the injuries were self-inflicted because Maya was nipping herself.

Daymond, who did not give evidence at the trial, inflicted the injuries on Maya over several weeks when he was alone with her.

He would message Carr while she was at work with a series of lies to cover up his behaviour.