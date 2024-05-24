Metro trains damaged in raid on training centre - police issue appeal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Raiders have caused damage to two Metro trains in a break-in at a training centre.

Northumbria Police said the trains were at the unit run by Nexus, which operates the Metro system and oversees public transport in Tyne and Wear.

The force said a group of offenders entered the premises in South Shields, and caused damage to two trains using spray paint, before making off from the scene.

Officers have released pictures of people they wish to speak to in connection with the enquiries.

Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

A force spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing following the break-in at the training centre on Mile End Road at about 7.50pm on May 7.

“An investigation was immediately launched by the Force’s dedicated Metro unit, and now officers have released the images of three men who they want to speak to in connection with the burglary.