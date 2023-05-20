Metro steps up security to tackle antisocial behaviour on evening services

Operator Nexus has announced today security will be deployed on the majority of trains to tackle antisocial behaviour, taking the security presence on the network to its highest ever level.

Security personnel will be on board almost every service from 7pm every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘A major change’

Nexus MD Martin Kearney and Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness with members of the security team

The cost of the expanded security team is being met from increased Metro revenue, together with a contribution from the Safer Streets ASB and transport initiative provided by the Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness’ office and will start operating from the forthcoming Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Nexus managing director Martin Kearney, said: “This represents a major change in how we operate, providing reassurance and support to our customers and the Metro team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will provide a security presence on the majority of Metro services. We are grateful to the Police and Crime Commissioner and local authorities for their support.

“The security team will work alongside the dedicated police patrols we get from the Northumbria Force, and from the British Transport Police on the Sunderland line.

“We have listened to what customers and our Metro team have asked for. People said there needed to be a greater visible presence of security on board the Metro trains at night and we are delivering on that.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, Kim McGuinness, added: “Reliable, affordable and crucially, safe – that’s what people tell me they want from our public transport services and this is an example of how, together, we are delivering on this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Improved digital CCTV cameras

“These enhanced security measures are a welcome boost supporting our continued policing efforts and other Safer Transport Northumbria initiatives I’m funding such as youth engagement and focused days of action. Sustainable transport options like the Metro need investing in to make travel safer in the North East and I will keep fighting for this because it matters to local people and will help our region thrive.”