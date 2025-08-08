Metro driver reportedly attacked and assaulted at Sunderland station

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
A Metro driver is reported to have been attacked and assaulted by a woman in Sunderland.

British Transport Police officers have today (August 8) released images of a woman they would like to speak with in connection to the incident.

British Transport Police officers would like to speak with this woman in connection to the incident.placeholder image
A British Transport Police (BTP) spokesperson said: “At around 11.45pm on Wednesday June 4 the driver of a Metro service at South Hylton Metro Station was attacked by a young woman who punched, kicked and slapped him in the face causing his glasses to fall onto the tracks.

“Officers believe the person in the image may have information that could assist their enquiries.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should text BTP via 61016, or call 0800 40 50 40, using the reference 2500067416 of 4 June.

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

