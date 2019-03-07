Metal thieves targeting empty properties across Sunderland

Officers in Sunderland are asking landlords to remain vigilant after metal thieves targeted a number of empty properties.

Over the last fortnight, police have received several reports of burglaries to the east of the city which have involved offenders breaking into empty properties and targeting metal pipes and boilers.

On each occasion, there have been no occupants in the premises, but substantial damage has been caused.

Police have subsequently launched Operation Impact, which sees officers work closely with landlords and letting agents to ensure empty properties are kept secure.

Pc Adam Carlton, of Northumbria Police, said: “Enquiries are ongoing into these incidents, but I would encourage anyone who owns a property, especially those that are left empty, to be vigilant and ensure windows and doors are locked and buildings left secure.

“Officers are carrying out increased patrols in affected areas and regular checks are being made on properties known to be empty.”

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to contact police using the 101 number.