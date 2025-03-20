Menace motorbikes taken off Sunderland streets in hotspot crackdown by police

Five electric motorcycles have been seized after police officers swopped on known hotspots where the illegal bikes were proving to be a dangerous menace for local residents.

On Saturday, March 15, officers from Northumbria Police teamed up with colleagues from Sunderland City Council to crackdown on the anti-social behaviour.

The electric motorbikes which were seized by police officers. | NP

The day of action followed recent intelligence from residents that bikes were being ridden in an anti-social manner in the Silksworth area of the city, “particularly near the Ski Slope”.

Five electric motorcycles were seized and two warnings handed out for anti-social riding, as well as two people reported for offences including careless driving and having no licence or insurance.

Four riders were issued with Acceptable Behaviour Agreements to curb their behaviour in the future, with information gathered around other riders and vehicles potentially causing harm in the community.

Inspector Ash Hopper, of Northumbria Police, said: “It’s brilliant to see these latest results from over the weekend, under the banner of Operation Capio.

“Our dedicated taskforce for South Tyneside and Sunderland was out in full force, alongside neighbourhood officers and partners to disrupt the offenders who are causing misery for residents.

“Thanks to their collaborative efforts, we were able to seize five electric motorcycles and report a string of people linked to anti-social riding.

“Our message is really landing with the public who are keen to report disorder to us and support our overall mission to drive down this type of offending.

“While these results are clearly welcomed, please know that our work is far from over – and anti-social riders can expect to be reported, with their vehicles seized and crushed.”

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero at Sunderland City Council said the motorbikes had become a “nuisance” which had caused “misery” to local residents.

She said: “It’s brilliant to see these five bikes being taken off our streets and warnings issued to others.

“This recent day of action is another great example of our communities working together with police and the council, and our thanks go to the residents who reported it.

“It’s exactly the kind of result we were looking for when we joined forces with Northumbria Police to set up this joint taskforce to tackle motorcycle disorder. This includes a council anti-social behaviour officer jointly funded by the council’s five area committees.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has already come forward and encourage anyone with similar concerns to do likewise. This is something we can tackle if we all work together.”

Operation Capio was launched in November 2023 and aims to disrupt anti-social motorcycle use across the region, with a focus on identifying prolific nuisance riders and seizing their vehicles.

Insp Hopper added: “Please help us to help you by continuing to be our eyes and ears out in the community, and by telling us your concerns.

“If you see something suspicious, please report it to us at the earliest opportunity and share as much detail as possible to help us identify those involved.”

You can report concerns to Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media or using live chat and report forms on their website. Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101.

