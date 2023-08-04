Menace jailed after leaving former partner fearing for her life

A menace pestered his former partner with unwanted contact and gifts then left her in fear for her life when he forced his way into her home and caused "extensive" damage.

Aiden English's year-long relationship with the woman came to an end due to his "controlling and abusive" behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Crown Court heard when his attempts to remain in contact with her by text failed, he started to send emails and then presents.

Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court: "She received flowers, a letter pushed through the door then a candle with the message 'I hope this smells better than the **** I put you through' and then an anniversary card."

The court heard the victim was with her new partner when her home came under attack by English, who banged at the door and windows then forced his way in.

Mr Wardlaw said: "She and her new partner tried to keep the door closed. The defendant entered the address and began kicking and punching the living room door, causing holes and cracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She described her house seemed to shake when he was repeatedly banging on the windows."

English, who ran off when the police were called, admitted he had raided the house intending to cause the woman serious harm.

The victim said in a statement: "I'm scared and worried at what he was going to do, what he will be capable of should he get to me.

"I was screaming and terrified for my life."

English, 30, of Collingwood Court, Sulgrave, Washington, admitted harassment and aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Callan, defending, handed in references and a letter from English's employer, who he said has a good work record.

Mr Callan said although English has previous convictions, he had been out of trouble for many years previously.

He added: "The defendant accepts now that the relationship is over.

"There was no violence done to any person but considerable damage to the property. He is genuinely remorseful. "

Mr Recorder Simon Goldberg KC sentenced English to five years and three months behind bars with an indefinite restraining order.