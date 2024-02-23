Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two attackers who were "just hurting anyone" when they lashed out in a busy city centre nightclub have kept their freedom.

John Bonallie and Craig Mustard were "wired" at Trilogy in Sunderland after drinking alcohol and taking cocaine on March 25 2022.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the manager and three security staff came under attack during a shocking confrontation involving many blows, headbutts and kicks.

Prosecutor Shada Mellor told the court: "There were multiple different blows. One complainant believes he was hit between 20-30 times."

Miss Mellor said one of the security staff was kicked twice in the head while he was on the ground.

Victims were left with black eyes, bruising, cuts and swellings.

The court heard one victim said: "These males were just hurting anyone."

Another added: "I come to work to protect, not to get assaulted."

Bonallie, 34, of Kingsley Avenue, Sunderland, and Mustard, 35, of Hastings Street, Hendon, also Sunderland, both admitted affray.

Judge Christopher Prince told them: "These are people out working as public servants to make sure other people, like you and others in the premises, can go out and have a good night.

"It is people like you who wreck other people being permitted to go out and have a good time.

"It's one thing to spoil the evening, it's another thing to resort to this aggressive violence towards public servants."

Judge Prince said in the almost two years since the offence both men have stayed out of trouble, taken positive steps to improve their lives and have a good prospect of rehabilitation.

The court heard both men have jobs and are not heavily convicted.