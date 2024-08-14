Men due to be sentenced today after violent disorder in Sunderland
Riley Adey, 19, of Heworth Crescent, and Reece Greenwood, 31, of The Gardens, were arrested during raids in Washington by police acting on intelligence, including footage of Adey.
The both pleaded guilty when they appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on August 8.
Both now face jail sentences.
Footage showed Adey standing on top of an upturned vehicle after it had been set alight.
Police appeal
Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.
Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.
Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)