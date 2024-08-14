Men due to be sentenced today after violent disorder in Sunderland

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 14th Aug 2024, 11:17 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 11:37 BST
Two men who pleaded guilty to violent disorder in Sunderland are due to be sentenced today.

Riley Adey, 19, of Heworth Crescent, and Reece Greenwood, 31, of The Gardens, were arrested during raids in Washington by police acting on intelligence, including footage of Adey.

Riley Adey has been convicted for involvement in Sunderland riots.Riley Adey has been convicted for involvement in Sunderland riots.
Riley Adey has been convicted for involvement in Sunderland riots. | Northumbria Police

Reece Greenwood was involved in Sunderland disorder.Reece Greenwood was involved in Sunderland disorder.
Reece Greenwood was involved in Sunderland disorder. | Northumbria Police

The both pleaded guilty when they appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside on August 8.

Both now face jail sentences.

Footage showed Adey standing on top of an upturned vehicle after it had been set alight.

Riley Adey pictured during the disorder in Sunderland.Riley Adey pictured during the disorder in Sunderland.
Riley Adey pictured during the disorder in Sunderland. | Northumbria Police

Police appeal

Anyone who has any information to assist in identifying those responsible should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or use the live chat function on the Force’s website.

Alternatively, for those unable to contact police online, call 101.

Members of the public can also provide information and submit materials in connection with the investigation by visiting Northumbria Police’s dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online at Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

