Lee Dawson suffered fatal knife wounds when he was attacked in Jutland Street, Preston, in summer 2022.

Benjamin Bibby, 21, of Dawson Walk, Preston, and Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston, were found guilty of murder by a jury at Preston Crown Court following a three-week trial.

Robert Cross, 34, of Milner Street, Preston, was convicted by the jury of Mr Dawson’s manslaughter but cleared of murder.

Lee Dawson, who was living in Sunderland at the time of his killing. Picture: Lancashire Police

Kerry-Anne Metcalf, 39, of Dawson Walk, Preston was found guilty of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Haworth-Oates of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “I welcome the significant sentences handed down by the judge which reflect the brutal nature of this offence.

“People who take knives on to our streets, whether they intend to use them or not, should know that they face significant sentences.

“Sadly, yet again, we have a case where a man has lost his life through this kind of senseless violence.

The scene of the murder.

“Bibby and Wilcock could have walked away from their argument with Mr Dawson at any time but instead they went to collect knives, put on face coverings and lay in wait from him to come past before attacking him.

“Cross happened across this incident by chance but again they had a choice. He took the choice of joining the knife wielding attackers, further outnumbering Mr Dawson and chased him down the street where he was stabbed to death.

“Kerry Ann Metcalf also had a choice – she chose to assist Cross after the offence by pouring liquid onto his hands.

“All of those involved left Mr Dawson on the pavement to die – something that his family have had to watch play out during the trial as they try to come to terms with his loss. My thoughts are with them at this time.”

Lee’s mum, Christine Dawson, said: “No sentence imposed will bring back a much-loved son, brother, father and friend or reflect the heart ache and pain these people have inflicted on our family. Now the trial is over, it feels like a line has been drawn under Lee's life.

“A mother should not have to witness her son die. Lee had so much to live for and these people have taken that away.

“We have to live with this huge loss and emptiness. We have to now plan and live a life without Lee in it and I am so angry that these people have put us in this position.

“I am not letting them make us victims. Why would I give them that satisfaction? They have taken enough from us.”

Mr Dawson was killed in the early hours of June 17 last year after being stabbed several times, the fatal stab wound penetrating his chest cavity to a depth of 16cm.

The 42-year-old lived in Sunderland but had grown up in Preston, and he was back in his home city to attend a funeral.

He spent time with his family on June 16 before meeting up with friends at the Welfield pub on Adelphi Street, before attending a party at an address on Driscoll Street around 2am.

Ben Bibby and Andrew Wilcock were at that party – and it was there that during an argument Bibby was punched in the face by Mr Dawson.

Bibby and Wilcock left the party, walking to the home of Bibby’s mum in Lychgate, Preston.

They didn’t stay long there, with CCTV showing them a few minutes later – Bibby wearing a black balaclava and Wilcock with a blue item covering his face.

They made their way back to the party, intent on confronting Mr Dawson but in the meantime, the police had been called and the pair ran away and were clearly seen to be in possession of a knife.

Bibby and Wilcock remained in the area waiting for Mr Dawson and at 2.47am, they approached Mr Dawson and his friend on East Street.

During the confrontation Mr Dawson removed his top and wrapped it round his arm.

Both Bibby and Wilcock were carrying knives and swung the knives in Mr Dawson’s direction – their interest only in him despite his friend being stood just a matter of feet away.

It was then that Robert Cross came on the scene having run along East Street, with Kerry-Ann Metcalf walking behind.

Mr Dawson was chased along East Street by Bibby and Cross, followed by Wilcock.

He ran 85 metres to Jutland Street but went to the floor as the others caught up and attacked him.

Mr Dawson managed to get up momentarily but it was on the pavement on Jutland Street where emergency services found him seriously injured. He was pronounced dead at 4.05am.

Sentences

Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston. Life with a minimum of 24 years.

Benjamin Bibby, 21, of Dawson Walk, Preston. Life with a minimum of 24 years.

Robert Cross, 34, of Milner Street, Preston. Jailed for 15 years.