Men jailed after admitting supplying drugs following 'long-running' police probe

Two men have started jail terms after admitting supplying drugs.

Durham Constabulary say their prison sentences are the result of a long-running investigation into the supply of illegal substances.

Lee Colin Scott.

Lee Colin Scott, 27, and Connor Lee Macintosh, 23, who are both from the Fence Houses area, appeared before Durham Crown Court on and pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A and Class B drugs.

Scott was jailed for a total of 44 months and Macintosh was jailed for a total 35 months.

A spokesman for the force said: "These investigations can take time due to their complex nature and members of the public can be assured that we take drug dealing offences very seriously.

"We will always target specific individuals suspected of offences and positive action will be taken, as these sentences have shown."