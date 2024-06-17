Men found hiding in wall cavity and on roof after raid on charity's premises

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Charity break-in. Picture sent by Northumbria Police. | Charity break-in. Picture sent by Northumbria Police.

Two people have been arrested and charged after as part of an investigation into a suspected break-in at a charity.

Police received a report of two men trying to gain entry to a premises on Springwell Road, which runs between Springwell Village and Wrekenton, at around 9pm on Thursday, June 13.

A significant amount of damage was caused to the premises in the incident, which are on the Wrekenton side of the border, while a sum of money was also stolen from a cash register, police said.

Officers immediately attended, Northumbria Police said. They found one man hiding in a wall cavity, and another on the roof.

After the alleged offence, officers arrested two men – aged 30 and 34.

Following police investigations, the two men were charged with burglary.

The 30-year-old man appeared before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 14. Following the hearing, he was released on conditional bail.

The 34-year-old man is due to appear before magistrates next month.

Detective Constable Craig Austin, of Northumbria Police’s Serious Organised and Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “Following the report we received on Thursday evening, our officers immediately attended the scene.

“We’d like to thank those in the local area for their quick-thinking in contacting police so that we could respond.

“I’d also like to praise the officers for their prompt response, which led to us making arrests at the scene.

“I hope this sends out a strong message that we, as a force, do not tolerate this type of behaviour and I would ask that anyone who sees anything suspicious continues to report this to police.”

Anyone who sees anything suspicious in their community should report it by visiting https://www.northumbria.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/