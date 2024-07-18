Men charged with drugs offence after three deaths in South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been charged and were due to appear in court in relation to the alleged supply of Class A drugs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said it followed an investigation launched after the deaths of two men and a woman in the South Shields area on Tuesday, July 16.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “As part of our enquiries, searches have been carried out at a number of addresses and quantities of drugs and weapons have been seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nine people have been arrested, including on suspicion of a number of offences linked to wider drugs use and supply in the area.

“Two men have subsequently been charged and were due to appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).”

A man, aged 46, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

A man, aged 45, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another man, aged in his 20s, remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A further six individuals have been arrested as part of the investigation, police said.

A man aged in his 30s on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A woman aged in her 20s on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A man aged in his 20s on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

A man aged in his 40s on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A man aged in his 20s on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs.

A woman aged in her 20s on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

They have all been released on police bail pending further enquiries, the force said.

Detective Inspector Emma Martin, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the loved-ones of those who have tragically died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following their deaths, we immediately launched an investigation.

“Subsequently, we made a number of arrests including on suspicion of offences linked to the wider possession and supply of drugs in the South Tyneside area.

“In turn, we would like to remind people that this remains and active case and to avoid any speculation on social media or in our communities.

“If anyone has any information which may assist with our enquiries, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police by sending a private message on social media, visiting the live chat on their website or by completing a crime update form, quoting reference: NP-20240716-0556.

“Those who are unable to contact us this way can call 101.

“Anyone who is in need of advice and support in relation to drug use can contact South Tyneside Adult Recovery Service (STARS) on 0191 917 1160 or by visiting their website (www.stadultrecoveryservice.co.uk).

“In the event of an emergency, always call 999.”