A stray eight week old Belgion Malinois puppy who was found wondering the streets is set for a career helping to tackle crime after being adopted by Durham Constabulary.

Named Jager by his new owners, the new recruit has already started his training and will soon be ready to start helping to catch criminals.

Police pup Jager trying on his new uniform. | Durham Constabulary.

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Meet our unexpected new recruit Jager, a stray who was rescued after being found running around the streets of Hartlepool last week.

“The Belgium Malinois pup – who is thought to only be around eight weeks old – was taken to Stray Aid where staff immediately saw his potential and contacted our Dog Support Unit.

Police pup Jager was a stray on the streets. | Durham Constabulary

“He is now officially a police dog in training and training has already started with Jager already a pro at tug of war.

“All going well, he will become a licensed general purpose dog in 12 to 18 months. Welcome to the team Jager.”