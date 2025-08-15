Mean Sunderland Christmas Eve burglar jailed

A "mean" burglar stole presents from a hotel room while the occupant was asleep in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On December 23 last year (2024) the guest had gift wrapped a Smeg Kettle and Toaster, worth £289, and went to bed at around midnight in the seafront hotel in Sunderland.

Ryan Carney. | NP

Newcastle Crown Court heard in the early hours of December 24 serial criminal Ryan Carney, who has 104 convictions on his record, crept in and took the presents, as well as the victim's £499 laptop he needed for work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Laura Peto said Carney had been seen by another guest with the gifts and carrying the laptop in his waistband.

Miss Peto said: "When the victim woke up he saw the wrapped presents and laptop which had been in his room were missing.”

The manager confirmed Carney had also been a guest at the hotel but had no reason to be near the room that he raided.

The victim said there was a significant impact on him "emotionally and financially" on a day that is meant to be enjoyable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carney, 39, of no fixed address admitted burglary. He also pleaded guilty to affray and having an offensive weapon on November 2 last year, when he was seen in Sunderland city centre holding a broken bottle in his hand.

The court heard he approached another man, who was later seen bleeding and claimed to have been assaulted but refused to make a statement.

Carney also admitted criminal damage after he pushed over a glass display cabinet in a Subway sandwich shop in the city, and he pleaded guilty to theft in relation to shoplifting from Morrisons on 16 separate occasions between December 3 and December 24.

Mr Recorder Andrew Haslam KC sentenced him to a total of 21 months behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recorder said the Christmas Eve burglary was a "particularly mean offence".

The court heard Carney has a history of mental health problems and has worked well while in custody on remand.

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, told the court: "He is routinely bullied, beaten and stolen from in the community. He is a man with a lot of difficulties."