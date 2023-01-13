Dana Carr, 24, appeared at Teesside Crown Court charged with child cruelty and allowing the death of a child in her care.

It relates to her the death of her daughter Maya Louise Chappell, who died in hospital last September, two days after the toddler was found in a critical condition at an address in Shotton Colliery.

Michael Daymond, 26, who is said to have been Carr’s then partner and is charged with Maya’s murder, also appeared at the crown court on Friday, January 13.

Tributes left by the community following the death of two-year-old Maya Louise Chappell in Shotton Colliery.

The judge gave permission for an additional charge of child cruelty to be added in his case.

Daymond, of Milton Grove, Shotton Colliery, was remanded in custody, and Carr, of North Road, Catchgate, County Durham, was granted bail.

A hearing to fix a trial date for both defendants will take place next week and they are due to enter pleas in March.