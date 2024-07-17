A masked robber who brandished a hammer during a terrifying raid at a Morrisons store has been jailed.

Jamie Wilkinson, from Sunderland, went into the community store with his hood up and a camouflage mask partially covering his face on March 25. Newcastle Crown Court heard he initially looked at dog food and took a tin to the counter before he produced a hammer. He then used the weapon to hit the perspex till enclosure, where two women staff members were working, while demanding cash. Prosecutor Kevin Wardlaw told the court: "One worker feared the perspex was going to break and ran out onto the shop floor and called the police. "The defendant struck the screen again with the hammer and again made demands to be given money. "The other staff member said she didn't have the key to the till and he said 'yes you do'. "He moved to perspex side door of the enclosed till area and she managed to close the door on him. He then used the hammer to repeatedly strike the plastic screens enclosing the till area." The court heard the worker inside the till enclosure eventually handed over seven £5 notes before Wilkinson left the shop and fled.

The incident happened at the Morrisons Daily Dean Road store in South Shields. One of the workers said afterwards: "I feared for my life today. I thought when he was hitting the glass with the hammer it was going to break and he was going to hit me with the hammer." Mr Wardlaw said the hammer Wilkinson had been carrying was found at a nearby bus stop. Police launched a search and Wilkinson was found in the area. Mr Wardlaw said when officers tried to put Wilkinson into the police van he kicked out at one of them, striking his chest. Wilkinson was struck twice in a bid to get him to comply but he then bit the same officer on the leg and refused to release his grip until he was struck again. The officer needed tests, injections and antibiotics as a result of the bite. Wilkinson, 35, of Huntley Square, Sunderland, who has two previous convictions for robbery on his record of 106 offences, admitted robbery, assault on an emergency worker and possessing a small amount of cannabis he was carrying. Mr Recorder Richard Stubbs sentenced him to three years and nine months behind bars and said: "You caused those at work to fear for their lives or for serious infection." The court heard Wilkinson was heavily under the influence of alcohol at the time. Nicholas Lane, defending, said: "He has no recollection of this incident. "He is concerned by the upset he has caused to the two ladies doing no more than their job. He wishes to apologise publicly to them." The court head Wilkinson has worked well in custody on remand and has sought help.