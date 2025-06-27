Man's body found in Sunderland with two people arrested in connection
The man was discovered at around 11.30pm on Wednesday (June 25) at a property on West Moor Road.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in his 60s at an address on West Moor Road in Sunderland.
“Sadly, the man was located deceased upon emergency services arrival.
“The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and the man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained by the police.
“A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s have been arrested in connection with the report and are currently in police custody.”
Anyone with information which could assist the police with their investigation are urged to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or via the report it page of their website.
You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250625-1181.