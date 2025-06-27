Man's body found in Sunderland with two people arrested in connection

A man’s body has been found at a property in Sunderland with two people arrested in connection with the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was discovered at around 11.30pm on Wednesday (June 25) at a property on West Moor Road.

Police officers are appealing for information after the discovery of a man's body in Sunderland.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in his 60s at an address on West Moor Road in Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, the man was located deceased upon emergency services arrival.

“The man’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by officers.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and the man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained by the police.

“A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s have been arrested in connection with the report and are currently in police custody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information which could assist the police with their investigation are urged to send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or via the report it page of their website.

You can also call 101 and quote reference NP-20250625-1181.