Manhunt launched as woman left with serious injuries after suspected hit at run

A manhunt has been launched across the region after a woman was seriously injured in a suspected hit-and-run.

Emergency services were called to Beaumont Terrace in Westerhope, Newcastle, at around 4:50pm on Saturday (September 20).

Northumbria Police officers are on the hunt for a suspected hit and run motorbike rider. | National World

It was reported a female in her 30s was struck by a black and green motorbike which then fled the scene.

Northumbria Police say she was taken to hospital where she remains while a manhunt to find the rider is underway.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "It was reported that a black and green-trimmed electric motorcycle has been travelling onto Beaumont Terrace from West Avenue before colliding with the woman.

"It is believed the male rider has then made off via a cut onto Wheatfield Road, pushing the vehicle.

"The victim – aged in her 30s – was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She remains there for treatment and her next of kin have been informed."

Sergeant Christopher Herron, of Northumbria Police, added: "A woman remains in hospital with serious injuries as a result of this incident – while the driver involved, and his whereabouts, remain unknown.

"A number of enquiries are underway to trace him, and we’d urge the person responsible to come forward to police as soon as possible.

"While our investigation is still at an early stage, we do have a description of the vehicle believed to be involved and it is fairly distinctive.

“If this vehicle sounds familiar to you, please get in touch. Any details, no matter how small they may seem, could greatly assist our investigation."

You can contact Northumbria Police via the report it page on their website or by calling 101.