Manhunt launched after knife robber stole cash and cigarettes from shop
Staff at a Washington convenience store have been left shaken following an armed robbery that saw them threatened by a man with a knife.
Washington Village Store, on Village Lane, was targeted at around 9.45pm on Thursday night, by a man who demanded money and cigarettes to be handed over.
He then took the money and cigarettes before making off from the scene.
No one was injured in the incident, but police and the store said staff were left shaken.
Officers have now launched an investigation to find those responsible for the robbery.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "At 9.45pm on Thursday, police received a report of a robbery at Washington Village Store.
"It was reported that a man entered the store in possession of a bladed article and threatened staff.
"The man then demanded money and cigarettes to be handed over, before making off.
"Nobody was injured but the victims were left shaken by the incident.
"An investigation is ongoing to trace those responsible.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1105 241019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."