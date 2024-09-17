Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Valuable exhibits have been stolen from a museum - and police are appealing for information as they try to ensure the historic objects’ return.

Northumbria Police

Police were called to South Shields Museum and Art Gallery shortly after 12pm on Tuesday, August 27.

Unknown offenders had reportedly forced entry to a Perspex display cabinet and taken four gold items.

It is understood the theft could have taken place anytime between 10am on Monday, August 26, and 12pm on Tuesday, August 27.

The coronation medal | Northumbria Police

The items taken include:

A nine-carat gold single watch chain with a 1902 Edward VII two pound double sovereign attached. Each chain link has .375 marked individually.

A gold-coloured medal associated with the late former Manchester United goalkeeper Ray Wood, displaying an image of a player kicking a ball. The back of the medal has Greek lettering engraved on it, as well as the words ‘Made in Italy’ and the date ’15.07.70’.

A gilt metal ‘Coronation Hospital Fund’ medal, believed to be associated with the Ingham Infirmary, South Shields. The front of the medal has a profile bust of Edward VIII, facing right, with the text ‘EDWARD VIII CROWNED MAY XII MCMXXXVII’. The suspension bar has the wording ‘CORONATION HOSPITAL FUND’ and a piece of red, white, and blue ribbon is attached at the back.

A cap badge from the British Electric Traction Company, Jarrow Tramways. It is a gilded colour with the appearance of a horseshoe and a wheel combined in the centre of the badge.

The watch chain | Northumbria Police

An investigation has been launched in a bid to recover the items and identify those involved – with police appealing to the public for anyone with information to come forward.

Officers are especially keen to anyone who visited the museum on Monday, August 26, or Tuesday, August 27, and might have noticed any suspicious activity.

The cap badge | Northumbria Police

Geoff Woodward, museum manager, said: “These artefacts have great significance for the local history of South Tyneside. They are irreplaceable because of their provenance and local significance.

“The theft of these items will deny the public visiting the museum a chance to enjoy them both now and, in the future. We would urge anyone with information to get in touch with police.”

Anyone with information, including if they have knowledge of the items appearing in pawn shops and online, should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, or using live chat and report forms on the Force’s website.

Those unable to make contact in these ways can call 101. Please quote crime reference number: 101485F/24